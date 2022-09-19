UrduPoint.com

Govt New Solar Initiatives Nothing To Do With Net-metering System: MoE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Govt new solar initiatives nothing to do with net-metering system: MoE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Energy (MoE) on Monday clarified that the government's 10,000 MW faster new solar energy initiatives has nothing to do with the net metering system of distribution companies for houses.

If household solar units are less than or equal to the off-peak units, they will be deducted from the bill, said a clarification issued by the ministry.

If the household solar units are more than off-peak units then the distribution companies purchase price will remain the same, it further said.

