Govt nominates Anusha Rehman for post of Director-BDT in ITU election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The government and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) have nominated Anusha Rahman Khan the unanimous candidate for the post of Director-BDT, in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Election 2022.

The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, or "PP-22", taking place in Bucharest, Romania, between September, 26 and October, 14 to elect the ITU leadership team for the coming four years.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is an agency of the United Nations (UN) whose purpose is to coordinate telecommunication operations and services throughout the world.

Originally founded in 1865, as the International Telegraph Union, the ITU is the oldest existing international organization. ITU headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland.

On the nomination as a candidate for the slot of ITU, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said, "We are all not only praying for her great success but in the elections, there will be full support for her historic success."