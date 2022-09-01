UrduPoint.com

Govt Nominates Anusha Rehman For Post Of Director-BDT In ITU Election

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Govt nominates Anusha Rehman for post of Director-BDT in ITU election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The government and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) have nominated Anusha Rahman Khan the unanimous candidate for the post of Director-BDT, in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Election 2022.

The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, or "PP-22", taking place in Bucharest, Romania, between September, 26 and October, 14 to elect the ITU leadership team for the coming four years.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is an agency of the United Nations (UN) whose purpose is to coordinate telecommunication operations and services throughout the world.

Originally founded in 1865, as the International Telegraph Union, the ITU is the oldest existing international organization. ITU headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland.

On the nomination as a candidate for the slot of ITU, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said, "We are all not only praying for her great success but in the elections, there will be full support for her historic success."

Related Topics

Election World Technology United Nations Itu Bucharest Geneva Romania Switzerland Anusha Rehman September October Post All Government PP-22

Recent Stories

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

25 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

30 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

51 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.