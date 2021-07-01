UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid From Opposition's Dirty Politics: Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:51 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Thursday said the government was not scared from the opposition parties' dirty and reprehensible politics for personal gains

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had indulged in the politics of blame game to achieve their political motives and advantages, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had indulged in the politics of blame game to achieve their political motives and advantages, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition was using un-parliamentary language and making hooligans in the Parliament instead of taking part in legislation or reforms to streamline the system. The PML-N leadership was interested to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) for its vice president Maryam Nawaz to enjoy luxurious life at abroad as she had no sympathies with the public, he added.

The senator said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being an absconder, had deceived the whole nation by fleeing abroad on basis of his fake medical illness.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared an honest and righteous person from the Supreme Court (SC). He categorically said that he (PM) was not involved in single rupee of corruption and money laundering besides continuously working for development and welfare of the people and the country as well.

Faisal Vawda said the government was determined to take all the corruption cases against plunderers into logical conclusion by recovering the looted national wealth from them.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for electoral reforms to ensure transparency in election process. The PTI government wanted to give right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis as they were contributing in economic growth in the country, he concluded.

