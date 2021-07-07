UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid Of Bilawal's Dirty Politics: Ali Haider Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said the government was not scared of the dirty politics of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no sympathies with the public and had done nothing for the country's development and prosperity despite of ruling in Sindh province.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari had established illegal properties abroad .

Investigation should be carried out against all corrupt elements to recover the looted amount from them, he added.

Ali Zaidi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared an honest and righteous person from the Supreme Court (SC). He quoted the prime minister as saying that Pakistan would be partner in peace with the United States (US) but not in conflict.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on the development and uplift of Balochistan to provide relief to the people.

