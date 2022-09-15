UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Afraid Of Imran Khan's Calls For Protest: PML-N Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Govt not afraid of Imran Khan's calls for protest: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Siddiqul Farooq said on Thursday that the government was not afraid of the threat of protests called by Imran Khan, as the PTI has prioritized its own interests over helping the flood victims.

Talking to a ptv news, he said that PTI spent money on public gatherings instead of helping the flood victims, adding, that the PTI leader was a master of U-turns and had no time to resolve the issues of the people.

Imran Khan always showed political immaturity and loosing his political credibility due to his frivolous attitude, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Imran Khan was trying to mislead the public by propagating against state institutions.

