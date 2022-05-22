UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Afraid Of Long March Threat: Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government was not afraid of threat for long march call by Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the 'incompetent coterie' has lost support of its every allied political party and making hoe and cry alone now by making fool nation especially youth.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always used to say that they will remain non-violent during long march but the government does not believe this statement as he was known 'master of U-turn'.

He said the PML-N government will not accept the agreements of PTI with International Monetary Fund on difficult terms and it will take confidence all allied parities about the new agreements.

More Stories From Pakistan

