ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of protest movement announced by Jamiat Ulema islam chief Fazlur Rehaman and his government would complete it's term.

Talking to private news channel, he assured that the incumbent government would complete its five years tenure, adding, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face resistance if he disrupts political system.

PTI government would not be blackmailed by threats of million marches announced by the opposition leader to get his political gains instead they should highlight Kashmir cause in his protests.

He said Maulana had always protested against democratic system and he wanted justice by holding protests on the roads rather knocking the door of the court.

He said, the country has already rejected these corrupt elements in elections, now they are taking its revenge from the country by announcing lockdowns against democratic government.

Minister said people would support the stance of prime minister Imran Khan regarding rule of law and the constitution in the country and had affiliation and affection with their beloved leader.

Rasheed said the proposed Azadi March call by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad has failed to receive the support of other opposition parties and will most likely result in failure.

He suggested that Maulana should not use his Madrasa kids for the sack of his political gains against state government.

He assured that Pakistan People's party leader Bilawal Bhutto will not join the Azadi March and Maulana is playing solo flight without support of other opposition parties.

He said Maulana is disappointed in advance over failure of his Azadi march.

He said the whole plan of lockdown is aimed at protecting their own survival which is now at risk due to exposure of their corrupt practices.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been given popular mandate by the people on the pledge of carrying out accountability' of the corrupt elements and therefore those involved in corruption would be taken to task.

He made it clear that across the board accountability against corruption will not stop, as the government is not afraid of opposition's lockdowns and alliances.

Minister says the government is currently paying attention to get this country out of the economic crisis as soon as possible and the whole nation will see its results in a few months.