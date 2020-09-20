UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's Activities: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Complaint Cell Vice Chairman Nasir Salman here on Sunday met Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill.

During the meeting country's political situation came under the discussion.

Shahbaz Gill speaking on the occasion said that government was not afraid of All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition.

He said, "Indiscriminate accountability will continue whatever protest or negative tactics opponents adopt."He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan vision was aimed at ensuring development and prosperity in the country while the agenda of opposition was to protect their personal interests.

He said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was playing a role of commission agent for corrupt group.

