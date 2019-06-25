Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was not afraid of the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) and it had adequate numbers for passing the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was not afraid of the opposition 's All Parties Conference ( APC ) and it had adequate numbers for passing the budget

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition did not have much capacity to launch a movement against the government as they were distributed in different groups.

He said people were well aware about the corruption of opposition parties.

Faisal Vawda said an inquiry commission was being constituted for investigating about loans taken in the previous tenures of PML-N and PPP and where was it spent.

The PPP and PML-N were responsible for fragile condition of the national economy but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to strengthen it.