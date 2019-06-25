UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:34 PM

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was not afraid of the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) and it had adequate numbers for passing the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government was not afraid of the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) and it had adequate numbers for passing the budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition did not have much capacity to launch a movement against the government as they were distributed in different groups.

He said people were well aware about the corruption of opposition parties.

Faisal Vawda said an inquiry commission was being constituted for investigating about loans taken in the previous tenures of PML-N and PPP and where was it spent.

The PPP and PML-N were responsible for fragile condition of the national economy but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to strengthen it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Water Budget All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

SSGC raids against non-registered gas users in Kar ..

1 minute ago

COAS interacts with Sir Mark Sedwill, Stephen Love ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants

4 minutes ago

Italy beat China to reach Women's World Cup quarte ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Futile, Insu ..

5 minutes ago

Bombardier sells regional jet division to Mitsubis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.