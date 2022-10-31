ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Monday said that the government was not afraid of sit-ins or long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and would not create any hurdle if it held with a peaceful atmosphere.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI chairman had always used to say that his protesters will remain non-violent during the long march but the government does not believe in this statement as he was known master of U-turns.

Replying to a question, he said that no one was stopping Khan from coming to Islamabad as the PTI had held public meetings before without any hindrance. "We are neither fascists nor afraid of his speeches", he added.

To another question, he said PTI long march would be a flop show, adding that Khan's long march is not for any revolution but to appoint officers of his own choice.