Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's Long March: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt not afraid of opposition's long march: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government is not afraid of any long march or move of opposition parties.

The opposition had not any agenda of people's welfare as they were only interested to protect their own vested interest, he stated this while talking to private news channel.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was continuously enjoying power in Sindh over a decade but the people of the province were still deprived from basic necessities of life, adding the provincial government was failed to uplift their living standard.

The minister said the provincial government was spending public wealth ruthlessly on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's long march.

The Sindh government should give answer first for its performance, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on overall relief package for the people of the country, adding inflation had become a global phenomenon due to Covid-19 pandemic, which badly affected world's major economies.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was not person specific and opposition should give their proposals to bring improvement in the PECA rather then criticizing the government.

