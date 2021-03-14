(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the government was not afraid of protest, sit-in or long march of the opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the government was not afraid of protest, sit-in or long march of the opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to hold Senate elections by open balloting but the opposition did not support it .

The minister said reservations and doubts could not be created if opposition would have accept proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding holding Senate elections through show of hands.

He said after defeat in the elections of chairmanship of the Upper House, the opposition were criticising the government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government wanted to eradicate corruption from the country but on the other side opposition was supporting in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said in any election marking on the name was never a choice.

Shibli Faraz said, despite spreading of coronavirus, the national economy was improving.