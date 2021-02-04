UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's Planned Long March: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Govt not afraid of opposition's planned long march: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting and Heritage Senate Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said the government was not afraid of opposition's long march.

Talking to a Private news channel, Faisal Javed said the government was going nowhere due to flop protest, long march and rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said the government would welcome the planned long march (a repeated broadcast) of opposition parties within the limits of law and if PDM long march participants sought to stage a protest, government would provide them a container.

He said these protests and rallies would do no harm to the sitting government, adding, the opposition would face the same defeat like in past.

Faisal urged that opposition parties should play a constructive role and help the government for public interest legislation.

He further criticized that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have looted the country and now they were trying to keep themselves united due to their common interests.

Replying a query, he said people of Lahore had rejected gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement as they were fully aware of these people who were just using different tactics to to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

