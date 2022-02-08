UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Afraid Of Opposition's Quick March, PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Govt not afraid of opposition's quick march, PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is not afraid of any kind of protest, sit-in, or quick march of the opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is not afraid of any kind of protest, sit-in, or quick march of the opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that splitting opposition parties have differences among themselves and they are not able to topple the government before general elections 2023, adding, the government will complete its constitutional tenure and will continue its agenda of serving the people.

Waleed Iqbal criticized that opposition has already faced defeat in previous moves against the government and now it will also face political defeat on the roads.

The alliance of opposition political parties is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests, he added.

He advised that the opposition should play its role to strengthen the parliament and democracy rather than resorting to protests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Parliament Democracy Alliance March Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations agai ..

Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations against her husband to take reveng ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Wi ..

Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Will Start in Egypt in Spring - ..

1 minute ago
 Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

1 minute ago
 Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures ..

Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures in England

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ..

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track 'injustice'

4 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met offi ..

Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>