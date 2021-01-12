UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid Of PDM: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:08 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government was not afraid of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it had failed to bring out the masses from their houses against the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government was not afraid of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it had failed to bring out the masses from their houses against the government.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the people had badly rejected PDM's narrative and did not provide support to them against the government.

Usman Dar said PDM would escape from launching long march just like the resignations because they knew that they failed to get public support.

Why Maryam Nawaz adopted silence regarding the matter of Broadsheet if her father was not guilty, he asked.

Maryam Nawaz was trying to make the people foolish but the masses were well aware about corruption of his father which he had made during his governments, he added.

