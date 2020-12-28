UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Afraid Of PDM's Undemocratic, Unconstitutional Movement: Fawad Ch

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Hussain Monday said that the self-interest alliance of opposition parties has failed to mobilize public support in their rallies and government could not be pressurized by these blackmailing tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Ch said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not pose any threat to the government, adding that new generation of former rulers 'Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari' were just busy to save their fathers from mega corruption cases, but they were never succeed in their designs.

He said undemocratic and unconstitutional opposition's movement has practically come to an end.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his tenure and control inflation soon, adding that coronavirus is spreading in the country, therefore public gatherings should be avoided in larger interest of people.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition parties were not interested in dialogues with government on issues of national interests, adding that the parties in PDA were only playing a political drama till Senate elections.

The opposition parties were trying to pressurize the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government through so-called public gatherings, he said that adding that all tactics were being used to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

While criticizing PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said Asif Zardari was responsible for bad governance of PPP in Sindh during five years and he damaged his party image with his money laundering cases.

PPP and PML-N only want to get rid off their cases nothing else, he added. Neither long march will take place nor resignations will come from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

