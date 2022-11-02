(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said the government was not afraid of long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI's long march was a flop show and its leadership looked frustrated over the low participation of public in the march as resulted changed its schedule to reach Islamabad.

He called the political leadership to make collective efforts for the supremacy of Constitution,for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

Kundi said that we do not believe on politics of revenge and there should be no political victimization of workers belongs from any party.

"We should use democratic path for further betterment of the country and work for the supremacy of parliament," he added.