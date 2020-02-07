UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Allow Maryam To Go Abroad: Senator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:37 AM

Govt not allow Maryam to go abroad: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javaid Khan Thursday said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad for ailing father who granted bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javaid Khan Thursday said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad for ailing father who granted bail on medical grounds.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the incumbent government had permitted Nawaz Sharif to enjoy medical treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Sharif family and leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were involved in many corruption and money laundering cases, he alleged.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption and for this, the looted money would be brought back.

The amount, he said would be utilized for development of the country.

Faisal said that IMF, World Bank had shown positive economic indicators for Pakistan. He said incumbent government was committed to reduce the inflation and poverty. Ahsas programme and Sehat Insaf Card, would help address issues of needy families, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that allies parties were not going anywhere. He however said that genuine grievances of coalition partners would be removed soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Bank Private TV Channel Pakistan Peoples Party Money Family Government

Recent Stories

No Meeting Planned Yet Between Guterres, Abbas Nex ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

2 hours ago

Global Oil Demand to Decline After Peak in 2041 - ..

2 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

2 hours ago

Nine Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in We ..

2 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.