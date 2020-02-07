Govt not allow Maryam to go abroad: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javaid Khan Thursday said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad for ailing father who granted bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javaid Khan Thursday said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad for ailing father who granted bail on medical grounds.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the incumbent government had permitted Nawaz Sharif to enjoy medical treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Sharif family and leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were involved in many corruption and money laundering cases, he alleged.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption and for this, the looted money would be brought back.

The amount, he said would be utilized for development of the country.

Faisal said that IMF, World Bank had shown positive economic indicators for Pakistan. He said incumbent government was committed to reduce the inflation and poverty. Ahsas programme and Sehat Insaf Card, would help address issues of needy families, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that allies parties were not going anywhere. He however said that genuine grievances of coalition partners would be removed soon.