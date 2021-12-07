UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Govt not be pressurized through weak tactics of resignation: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition for making failed attempts to pressurize the government through wrong tactics of long marches and threats of resignation from the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Faisal Javed said there would be no benefit for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned long march towards Islamabad, as the government would not grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt opposition party, adding that He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving forward and would continue to do so despite the opposition's propaganda.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the opposition must learn lessons from its previous failed strategies and play a constructive role in the parliament so that the fruits of democracy could be passed on to the masses.

He remarked that protest or long march was the right of the opposition, but they should play a positive role to highlight problems of the common man.

