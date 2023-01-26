(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Strategic Studies Fahad Hussain on Wednesday said no conspiracy was being hatched against the member of rival party.

The PTI is promoting "negative propaganda among the public to gain sympathy", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the role of the election commission, he said that ECP would organize transparent elections in all parts of the country.

In reply to a question about arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, he said the government had no role behind the arrest of PTI leader.

He said the FIR had been registered against the leader of PTI after adopting the legal procedure.