Govt Not Imposes Any Taxes On Bicycle, Providing Relief To Poor Masses: Waqar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:11 AM

Govt not imposes any taxes on bicycle, providing relief to poor masses: Waqar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government did not impose any taxes on bicycle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government did not impose any taxes on bicycle. The incumbent government was providing relief to poor masses by injecting additional Rs 700 billion to provinces, he said while talking to a private television channel.

A heavy amount had been allocated in PSDP funds for sustainable development, he added. He made it clear that those earning higher income would have to pay taxes to the government.

Replying to a question about condition imposed by International Monitoring Funds (IMF), he said IMF was a stakeholder and we were bound to include such stakeholders in consultation process of provinces regarding budget.

He admitted that there were few taxes imposed by the concerned quarters on profit, allowances and medical of employees. This was an old practice, he said, adding that no new taxes imposed by PTI government on salaried class.

