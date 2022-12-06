Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that the government was not in favor of conducting early elections due to its engagements in relief and rehabilitation works of floods.

The heavy rains and floods played havoc in many parts of Pakistan that created trouble for the people of Sindh and Baluchistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan is not interested in dialogue with the coalition partners, he said adding that Imran's party has pressurized the government for early elections.

The dialogue, he said is the only solution for removing deadlock, he stated.

He said the interim set up will request the election commission to formulate a plan for the next elections. He said that the next elections should be held in August 2023 as per the constitution of Pakistan.

He suggested PTI to wait for general elections and avoid moving fast for creating unrest in the country. He, however, said that Imran Khan should visit the parliamentary forum for discussing elections and other political matters.