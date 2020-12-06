Govt not in favour of taking punitive action against PDM leaders violating SOPs:Asad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that incumbent government was not in favour of taking punitive action against the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), in public meetings.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said political leaders behind Opposition parties particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N, were creating ambiguity among the masses about coronavirus.

The PDM was organizing big gathering at open places and creating impression that general public would not affect by spreading virus, he stated.

Seeking media's help, the minister said that media should launch a drive to convince the Opposition leaders for ceasing public meeting in the current situation.

To a question about arresting leaders of Opposition posing serious threats to human health, he said the prime minister was not in favour of taking serious action against the leaders of PDM due to hype that might be created through media to save the skin of leaders violating SOPs.

He, however said that action could be taken for safety and security of the people from coronavirus pandemic.