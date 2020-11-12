UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Intended To Negotiate With Maryam: Fawad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Govt not intended to negotiate with Maryam: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government would not be intended to negotiate with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to private news channel , he termed Maryam Nawaz a certified liar as she always told a lie regarding her assets and properties.

The minister said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him, adding Nawaz Sharif and her daughter were criticizing and attacking the national institutions for personal interests.

