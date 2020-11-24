UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Interested To Ban Opposition From Protest: Qadri

Tue 24th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Monday asked opposition to take government's appeal as serious for suspending its schedule of public gathering during peak period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the government was not interested in imposition of ban on the opposition's democratic right of peaceful protest.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the Minister said that there was no harm in holding dialogue with the opposition but not at the cost of granting NRO to the corrupt political leaders.

He said the Prime Minister canceled his large public meeting at Rashkai on 22 November due to COVID-19 threat, despite of making large scaled preparations for public gathering.

The opposition which was earlier demanding for strict measures against COVID-19, is openly violating its SOPs now, he added.

Noorul Haq Qadri said that the people would questions about imposition of COVID related bans on mosques and other religious gatherings if the opposition continued to violate its SOPs through organizing big public rallies.

