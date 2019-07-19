UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Interfering In Affairs Of National Institutions: Shafqat Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Govt not interfering in affairs of national institutions: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said the incumbent government was neither pressurizing the state institutions nor interfering in their affairs as they were working independently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said the incumbent government was neither pressurizing the state institutions nor interfering in their affairs as they were working independently.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating all the corruption cases against corrupt elements and plunderers to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was wrong perception that NAB was only arresting the leaders of opposition parties, in fact that it had apprehended many government's leaders as well.

He said both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had registered the cases against each other during their regimes but did not carry out accountability process.

The government has pledged to recover looted national exchequer from the corrupts, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said Shehbaz Sharif should file a case against "Daily Mail" if he thought that its news story was fabricated against him and his family.

Replying to a question, he said all the seminaries would be registered through establishing of 12 centers soon in that regard.

He said steps were underway to implement uniform curriculum in the entire country after revising it according to the needs.

He said un-registered seminaries would not be allowed to function. Similarly, registration of those Madaris would be cancelled, which fail to comply with conditions of registration, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Education Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Family All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid T ..

10 seconds ago

High support for Zelensky party ahead of Ukraine v ..

2 minutes ago

Courts awards three-day more physical remand of ju ..

2 minutes ago

US Seizes Shipment of Lead-Saturated Children's Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to enhance tax net, for documenting country's ..

2 minutes ago

Alaphilippe stuns Thomas in Tour time-trial, exten ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.