Govt not interfering in affairs of national institutions: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday said the incumbent government was neither pressurizing the state institutions nor interfering in their affairs as they were working independently.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating all the corruption cases against corrupt elements and plunderers to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was wrong perception that NAB was only arresting the leaders of opposition parties, in fact that it had apprehended many government's leaders as well.

He said both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had registered the cases against each other during their regimes but did not carry out accountability process.

The government has pledged to recover looted national exchequer from the corrupts, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said Shehbaz Sharif should file a case against "Daily Mail" if he thought that its news story was fabricated against him and his family.

Replying to a question, he said all the seminaries would be registered through establishing of 12 centers soon in that regard.

He said steps were underway to implement uniform curriculum in the entire country after revising it according to the needs.

He said un-registered seminaries would not be allowed to function. Similarly, registration of those Madaris would be cancelled, which fail to comply with conditions of registration, the minister added.