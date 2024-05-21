Govt. not making any changes to net metering policy: Awais

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, informed the Senate on Tuesday that rumors regarding the termination of net metering are baseless, and the government is not making any changes to the net metering policy

Responding to a Call Attention Notice in the House, the minister said that the net metering system, introduced in 2017 during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, has significantly grown over the past five to six years.

Responding to a Call Attention Notice in the House, the minister said that the net metering system, introduced in 2017 during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, has significantly grown over the past five to six years.

He highlighted that electricity production from solar energy has increased to 1,500 megawatts and that global solar panel prices have notably decreased.

He said, that since the current government took office, no official has expressed any intention to end or discourage net metering in the country.

He reiterated that the rumors about the discontinuation of net metering are unfounded.

He said that the government is planning to introduce reforms in the power sector over the next five years, but no directives have been issued to terminate net metering.

The minister clarified that investors in solar net metering have obtained licenses from NEPRA, and the government is committed to purchasing electricity at the pre-determined rates.

He assured that there will be no changes to the net metering policy and confirmed that there were no discussions about it during negotiations with the IMF.

More Stories From Pakistan