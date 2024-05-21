Govt. Not Making Any Changes To Net Metering Policy: Awais
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, informed the Senate on Tuesday that rumors regarding the termination of net metering are baseless, and the government is not making any changes to the net metering policy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, informed the Senate on Tuesday that rumors regarding the termination of net metering are baseless, and the government is not making any changes to the net metering policy.
Responding to a Call Attention Notice in the House, the minister said that the net metering system, introduced in 2017 during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, has significantly grown over the past five to six years.
He highlighted that electricity production from solar energy has increased to 1,500 megawatts and that global solar panel prices have notably decreased.
He said, that since the current government took office, no official has expressed any intention to end or discourage net metering in the country.
He reiterated that the rumors about the discontinuation of net metering are unfounded.
He said that the government is planning to introduce reforms in the power sector over the next five years, but no directives have been issued to terminate net metering.
The minister clarified that investors in solar net metering have obtained licenses from NEPRA, and the government is committed to purchasing electricity at the pre-determined rates.
He assured that there will be no changes to the net metering policy and confirmed that there were no discussions about it during negotiations with the IMF.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development13 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities13 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2423 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered23 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors36 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal36 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..36 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate40 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi40 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized40 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG28 minutes ago