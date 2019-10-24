Govt not mulling any deal with Zardari, Nawaz: Minister

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not mulling any deal with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif

About Asif Ali Zardari, he said that the leader of PPP had 'dutch courage' to oust himself from prison but as far as the matter of Nawaz Sharif was concerned, he added that the PML-N leader had always created problems for himself.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's long march towards Islamabad, the minister said that chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was putting the country on new dilemma.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of any long march, he said adding the decision to cease the plan of Azadi March, was not yet finalized.

To a question regarding medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif, the Federal minister said that the directives had been issued to the concerned for taking special care for the leader of PML-N.