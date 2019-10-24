UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Mulling Any Deal With Zardari, Nawaz: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Govt not mulling any deal with Zardari, Nawaz: Minister

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not mulling any deal with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was not mulling any deal with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. The Prime Minister had concerned with ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif and no stone would make unturned regarding the healthcare of former prime minister of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private news channel program.

About Asif Ali Zardari, he said that the leader of PPP had 'dutch courage' to oust himself from prison but as far as the matter of Nawaz Sharif was concerned, he added that the PML-N leader had always created problems for himself.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's long march towards Islamabad, the minister said that chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was putting the country on new dilemma.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of any long march, he said adding the decision to cease the plan of Azadi March, was not yet finalized.

To a question regarding medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif, the Federal minister said that the directives had been issued to the concerned for taking special care for the leader of PML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Azadi March Rashid From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kalabagh Asean beats Asean BN in Islamabad Open Po ..

5 minutes ago

Function held in connection with World Polio Day

5 minutes ago

Pak services volleyball team in SF of World Milita ..

5 minutes ago

UK Detectives Given Extra 24 Hours to Question Tru ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister holds meeting to review law, order ..

8 minutes ago

140 pilferers caught in South Punjab

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.