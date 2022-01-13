Parliamentary Secretary for Law Barrister Maleeka Bukhari on Wednesday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdle as it was not scared from any movement of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law Barrister Maleeka Bukhari on Wednesday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdle as it was not scared from any movement of the opposition.

Talking to a private tv channel, she said whenever the opposition had challenged to the government about numbers in the Parliament they faced badly defeat at every front.

She said the government was well aware about inflation and making all-out efforts to reduce it.

Maleeka Bukhari said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for medial treatment but he did not admit in any hospital in London for that purpose till date, adding he was declared absconder from the courts and when he would return he would face the cases which were registered against him.

The opposition was divided as it had no capacity to topple the government, she added.