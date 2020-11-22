UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Scared From PDM's Political Gatherings: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday said the government was not scared from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gatherings as it was using different tactics to pressurize the government but they would not succeed.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the PDM was to hold on stake people's lives for achieving their personal objectives.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan had badly rejected the PDM's narrative during the general elections and they showed full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM said law would take its course if opposition did not respect the law of the land regarding to hold political gatherings during the pandemic of coronavirus.

He stressed that the people must be followed all standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were issued by the government to combat coronavirus in effective manners.

Replying to a question, he said electoral reforms should be introduced in the Senate elections and voting process should be changed in to show of hands rather then ballot papers, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had taken strict action against his party members who had violated party discipline during last Senate elections and he expelled them from party but no any other leader did like this.

