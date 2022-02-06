Govt not scared of opposition moves: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government was not scared of any opposition moves and termed that opposition will fail if they bring vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister would be emerged as more strong and powerful after opposition's unsuccessful move, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition lacks required numbers in the Parliament for passing the no confidence movement against PM Imran Khan.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would get clear majority in the next general elections under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The opposition would not be able to bring vote of no confidence against the prime minister as they were just playing politics on media, he maintained.

Replying to a question, he said the leaderships of opposition political parties were not popular among the people because every one was well aware of their corruption and bad practices, adding opposition parties had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their governments.

Sheikh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif was trying to prove himself as revolutionary leader but fear jails.

He said the PML-N had got weaken after the yesterday's meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leadership Replying to another question, he said India was behind the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, adding he would visit the border areas of Balochistan soon.

He said Pakistan was an important country of the South Asia as no development could be made by ignoring or overlooking it.

Afghan government had assured Pakistan that their soil would not be use against any other country as Pakistan and Afghanistan both were enjoying good relations, he added.

The minister said inflation was the only big challenge for the incumbent government and it was making efforts to reduce it as soon as possible.

To another query, he said presidential system and imposing emergency did not came under discussion during the cabinet meetings till date.

He said PM Imran Khan wanted to do a lot for the country and its people, adding PTI came into power with the slogan of accountability of corrupts as it would not make any compromise over the matter at any cost.

Sheikh Rashid expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the legend singer of the region Lata Mangeshkar.