Govt Not Scared Of Opposition's Political Gatherings: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

Govt not scared of opposition's political gatherings: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government was not scared of opposition's political gatherings or other its tactics as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had great experience to hold big public gatherings

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition attitude about coronavirus was not serious as they were intentionally pushing the people in danger by holding their public gatherings during the spreading of the deadly virus in the country.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved the country on the path of development and he (PM) had played a leading role to improve the national economy.

He said the prime minister was going to visit Sialkot on December 9 to inaugurate a new airline 'Air Sial'.

Usman Dar said despite of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the wheal of industries was running, adding exports were boosting due to hectic efforts and the current account deficit had reduced and Pakistani rupee value was strengthening day by day so the opposition was not digesting these successes of the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

