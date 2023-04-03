UrduPoint.com

Govt Not Shying Away From Polls; Taking Exceptions Against Holding Them Separately In Provinces: Federal Minister For Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separately in provinces: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman

Ederal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the coalition government was not shying away from contesting the elections but rather taking exceptions of holding separate elections in the provinces (Punjab and KP), adding the said exercise would lead to uncertainty in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the coalition government was not shying away from contesting the elections but rather taking exceptions of holding separate elections in the provinces (Punjab and KP), adding the said exercise would lead to uncertainty in the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court's building, the federal minister said at present the situation had become controversial.

Sherry stated that the controversy was that " a minority bench of the Supreme Court was converted into a majority bench and making decisions.

The four judges who did not agree with the suo motu proceedings had been excluded from the bench bench".

She said that no one wanted the courts to be "controversial".

"If we are not made part of the court proceedings, then how will we hear its proceedings? Only one political party has been made a party in this matter, whereas repeated requests by political parties in this regard have not been accepted," she added.

