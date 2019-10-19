Govt not summoning military troops to deal with Azadi March: Federal Minister

Pervez Khattak says they believe in dialogue and hope Maulana Fazl will not refuse.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) The Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak ruled out the posibility of summong military troops to deal with the upcoming Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-islam-Fazl, the reports said.

Addressing a press conference, the defence minister Pervez Khattak rejected the speculations regarding the government for considering an option to summon military troops in Islamabad during the forthcoming ‘Azadi March’ announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood was also seen sitting with him.

Khattak is heading a committee made to hold talks with JUI-F leadership and it included Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mahmood, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elhai and NA legislator Asad Umar.

"No need to call military here. These are baseless reports and it seems that an agenda designed by the anti-Pakistan elements is being followed. I am sure that Maulana will not fulfill the agenda of someone else," said the federal minister.

He also said that the government would act in its own way if someone tried to assault on federal capital ad added that JUI-F would be responsible if something happened.

He said opposition was invited for talks but they did not come that shows there agenda is something else, adding that they want to press Kashmir issue.

He said the country is progressing under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and opposition knows their politics would end if PM Imran completed his 5 years term. He said such situation was also created in KP in past but they fight against it and were chosen by people once again. He said objections on Speaker, chairman Senate are baseless. He said opposition parties are being contacted to solve the issues.

Khattak said only those people were included in the committee who understand politics and all Names came with his consent.

He clarified that there would be no resignation of anyone. Shafqat Mehmood on the occasion said the student from Madaras should not be there in sit in. He said children must not be dragged in political issues.

He said Indians are happy for this sorry state of affairs in Pakistan but government would restore its writ. He warned that interior ministry would handle the issue if they would not resolve their issues with committee.