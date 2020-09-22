UrduPoint.com
Govt Not Taking Opposition's Long March Seriously: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:03 AM

Govt not taking opposition's long march seriously: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) was total failed attempt in getting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) or relaxation in their corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) was total failed attempt in getting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) or relaxation in their corruption cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to carry out accountability process against looters and plunderers and nobody could get NRO from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition leaders had conducted APC in order to get power through back-door channels, but they could not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The government was not taking the opposition's long march seriously as whether they had no strengthen nor enjoying favor of the people, he added.

He said holding peaceful long march was its democratic right and the government would not create any obstacles in its way, but the violators of law would not be tolerated.

He said the opposition's narratives against the national institutions including judiciary and law enforcement agencies were strengthening and endorsing the stance of our enemy India.

Replying to a question, Shafqat said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was creating rumors about Nawaz Sharif's health condition, but APC had badly exposed him a healthy man.

He said Nawaz Sharif being a convict and absconder should face the corruption cases registered against him as Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued non-bailable arrests warrants of him.

