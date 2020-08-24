UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not To Accept Legislation Benefitting Individual: Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:47 PM

Govt not to accept legislation benefitting individual: Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Monday said the government was ready to sit with opposition and accept legislation related to the national interest but it would not entertain legislation for the benefit of a person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Monday said the government was ready to sit with opposition and accept legislation related to the national interest but it would not entertain legislation for the benefit of a person.

Speaking in the National Assembly on the occasion of passage of a bill on money laundering he said, "We are ready to sit with opposition parties with open heart to discuss legislation related to national interest but would not entertain any person specific legislation." The advisor said amendments in laws by opposition were not for the national interest but it wanted to introduce amendments for personal gain.

He said amendments had been introduced in the anti-money laundering bill to bring out the country from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

He said opposition's amendments introduced to improve the law had been included with open heart by the government after discussion.

Shahzad Akbar said amendments had been made in the FATF related bill to plug loopholes.

However, he said objective of the amendments introduced by the opposition was not to improve the law but to exclude investigation and prosecution from the purview of National Accountability Bureau.

He said this was the reason why the government and opposition had not reached on consensus.

Shahzad Akbar stressed that the opposition did not want to protect the fundamental rights of anyone but its aim was to safeguard their personal benefits.

He said money laundering was being done on fake Names.

He claimed that the amendments of the opposition in the money laundering bill would benefit the opposition leader and a person doing money laundering with fake accounts.

He said the state institutions involved in accountability had been destroyed by the previous regime.

It was said NAB did not have the capacity to investigate money laundering but it was not correct, he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Money Financial Action Task Force From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Cypriot Airlines Planning Flights to Russia in Sep ..

1 second ago

Lebanese President's Adviser Expected to Visit Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Mali talks resume after junta denies plans for thr ..

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security being provided to 650 processio ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Defense Ministry Lodges Protest to Lith ..

3 minutes ago

Two Tajik Pilots Confirmed Dead in South Sudan Pla ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.