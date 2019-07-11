UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Allow Any Amendment In Islamic Laws: Farogh Naseem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Thursday said the government was committed to protect Islamic laws, including those pertaining to blasphemy and the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Thursday said the government was committed to protect Islamic laws, including those pertaining to blasphemy and the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH).

He said he would resign from the office if any amendment was made in such laws. Prime Minister Imran Khan would also never allow any such amendment, he added.

Addressing a seminar on 'Wahdat ul Ummat' organized here by the Pakistan Ulma Council, the minister said Pakistan and islam were interlinked with each other and it was duty of Ulema to promote unity among the nation.

"United we stand, divided we fall." He said being nation builders, the Ulema should promote unity, harmony and positivity among the people, and shun the negativity and sectarianism.

When Muslims paid attention towards the knowledge, they ruled the world and when otherwise, they suffered, he added.

Farogh said the Ulema should get knowledge of science and technology along with Islamic teachings, to meet the challenges of modern era.

Expressing thanks to the Saudi ambassador and the government, the minister said the Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan and its people, and helped the country in difficult times.

