Govt not to allow anyone to create chaos in country: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Monday that Imran Niazi was misleading people by making baseless allegations but the government will not allow anyone to create chaos in the country.

"Those who tried to violate the constitution would be punished accordingly", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan was "playing with Pakistan's interests", adding, Khan detracts people for his personal interest.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan's long march was an attempt to create political chaos and destabilize democracy.

He said that Imran could not come to power through politics of agitation.