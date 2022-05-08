Govt not to allow anyone to spread anarchy: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju Sunday said that peaceful protest was democratic right of every Pakistani, however nobody would be allowed to spread anarchy and chaos in the name of protest or long march.

Talking to media persons, he said that PTI government did nothing for the masses.

Earlier, City President PML-N Shiekh Fateh Ali along with hundreds of workers of PML-N welcomed the state minister.