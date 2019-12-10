UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Allow Maryam To Go Abroad: Ali Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not allow to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad.

The leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N were involved in many corruption and money laundering cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the PML-N was doing politics on the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for point scoring. Hassan, Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar were absconder from the court, he added.

Commenting on Human Rights Day, he said India was involved in gross human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of such inhuman act.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

