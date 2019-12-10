Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: Faisal vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad and if she gets relief from court then the government would challenged the decision in the apex court

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that all the absconders,including the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were sitting together, but Maryam Nawaz wanted to go abroad to look after her ailing father.

To a question, he said the government would not remove her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Replying to a question about inflation, he said some mafias were behind to create artificial inflation in the country and the government is going to take serious and severe action against them