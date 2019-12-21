Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday categorically said the government would not allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad

No where in the Constitution it was mentioned that a convicted person could fly to the foreign country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Maryam Nawaz was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during the regimes of PML-N in the past. The PML-N leaders were doing politics on Maryam Nawaz's corruption cases merely for political point scoring, he added.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said people were disappointed of the corrupt practices of PML-N.