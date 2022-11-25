Govt not to be pressurized by threats, bullying: Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that the coalition government would not be pressurized by threats and bullying.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister said that Imran Khan must come to the parliament to discuss all the matters including elections.

Apart from Imran Khan, the majority of PTI members were in favor of returning to the Parliament, he added.

The minister further said that politicians have to sort out the matters in a political manner as bullying, and hurling threats on the streets and squares were not what a politician is defined with.