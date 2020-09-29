UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Bow Down Before Opposition's Pressure Tactics: Shibli

Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government would not make any compromise on the accountability of the corrupt and it was not afraid of the opposition's movement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to sit with the opposition leadership on matters of national importance, but he was stop the accountability process as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted to power to root out corruption from the country, he said while talking to ptv.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, during their governments, promoted financial corruption and ruined the state institutions. Likewise, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership while in power also remained in corrupt practices and that was why the people elected the PTI for bringing the change in the system.

For the first time in the country's history, he said, powerful people were facing accountability, he added.

To a question, the minister said there was difference between "N" and "S" as the former was enjoying life abroad while the latter was behind the bars. The opposition parties were hostage to their leadership, he added.

To another question, he said the opposition legislators would not tender resignation as they were using the move as a pressure tactic.

They had got united against the government from the day one, but the latter would never bow down to their blackmailing, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the government had reduced current account and trades deficits, and increased foreign reserves through its prudent polices, while the previous regimes had ruined the national economy by their policies aimed at looting the national wealth.

He said the PTI government had started the Ehssas Programme and other welfare projects for providing relief to the poor people in the trying time. It had tackled the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective manner as its smart lockdown policy was being acknowledged at the international level.

To a query, the minister said investigations were underway about the motorway rape case and the main culprit would be arrested soon.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal Government had announced Rs 1,100 billion for the development of Karachi, but its implementation was the responsibility of Sindh government.

He said Pakistan had always supported the process for establishing peace in Afghanistan. The two countries were bounded in religious,cultural and trade relations, he added.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue in an effective manners at all national and international fora.

