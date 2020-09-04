UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Compromise On Accountability Process, Says Sadaqat Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Govt not to compromise on accountability process, says Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said that the opposition parties of Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were pursuing agenda of saving themselves in corruption cases, but the government would never compromise on ongoing accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was trying to spread chaos to avoid accountability and opposing FATF draft law was to prefer personal interests.

He said PTI government was taking all possible steps to put the looters behind the bars. No one would be allowed to escape, he said.

"Corrupt opposition leaders will not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics", he added.

He further said that the opposition parties should come forward and support the government in legislation process so that effective work could be done for the betterment of people.

He said we have categorically promised with the nation that nothing will be concealed and facts will be made public, adding, first time in the history of country the corrupt sugar mafia was exposed publicly.

He underscored that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government has laid the foundation of change in the country and government would do every positive work in order to provide maximum relief to the masses of Karachi.

He also asked PML-N leader Nazwaz Sharif to abide by the court orders and face justice as his health seemed alright as was evident from his photographs uploaded on social media where he was seen walking and taking tea in London.

