Govt not to compromise on accountability process: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Monday said the government would not close the accountability process as it would not made any compromise over it.

Talking to a private tv channel, she said opposition should support the government regarding resolving the internal issues.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return because he went to abroad for getting treatment but he did not admit there in the hospital, adding he went abroad just for eight weeks.

Replying to a question about peace accord between Afghanistan and America, she said it was good news for both the neighboring countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Andleeb said no one should create any hurdle in the way of peace accord, adding Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani wanted to show his important as he was giving statements against it.

She said United States wanted to immediate end of war with the Taliban.