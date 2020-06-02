Govt not to compromise on accountability process: Advisor to Prime Minister

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan stated Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never compromise on accountability process and take all possible measures to eliminate corruption from society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan stated Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never compromise on accountability process and take all possible measures to eliminate corruption from society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken initiatives for introducing reforms agenda in the parliament. He said reforms in national accountability bureau would not only empower officials concerned dealing with NAB cases, but also help expedite the process of accountability in the country. He added that present leadership would not make any compromise with any elements involved in looting national money. About the 18th Amendment, he said there was need to have consultation with political parties for amending laws so that better results in education and health sectors could be obtained in a proper manner.

Babar Awan said the provincial governments after the 18th Amendment were responsible to achieve progress in different sectors. To a question about national finance commission (NFC) award, he stressed the need for debate on this matter. In reply to a question about coronavirus, he said the government was taking all decisions regarding standard operating procedures against virus pandemic in consultation with representatives of the provincial governments.

Commenting on judicial reforms, he said that all political leadership should stand on same page for resolving important matters in the larger interest of the country.