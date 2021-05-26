UrduPoint.com
Govt Not To Control Friday Sermons: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:19 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that government has no intention to control over Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that government has no intention to control over Friday sermons. Ashrafi expressed these views during meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

The meeting agreed to intensify efforts for harmony among scholars of all schools of thought in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Ashrafi said that the government will extend all possible cooperation to the scholars of all schools of thought aiming at to prevail harmony.

He further said that promoting religious brotherhood in the country and making Pakistan a real state of Madinah is Imran Khan's vision.

In the current regime, all religious minorities in the country have complete freedom and religious sects and sectarian issues have been reduced in the country due to positive government policies, he added.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar speaking on the occasion said that unity among Pakistan's religious class is the only guarantee of progress and prosperity and the government is working with scholars from all schools of thought for religious harmony.

