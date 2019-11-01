Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shafqat

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that the present government did not create any hindrance for Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) long march.

The JUI-F team had made agreement for gathering at parade ground and they should honor the commitment, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

About JUI-F demand of resignation, he said that no discussion would be made on the matter of Prime Minister's resignation. The talks on removing genuine grievances could be made but illogical demands would not be acceptable to the government, he added.

In reply to a question, he urged the Opposition parties to desist from pinpointing highest and respectable national institution of the country.

The minister said that Pakistan had been facing challenges of terrorism and violation along the Line of Control. He said that our valiant armed forces had wiped out terrorism and maintained peace across the country.

To a question, Shafqat Mehmood said that the Opposition parties didn't have any ideology, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had been involved in plundering national money. The PTI government, he said was trying to strengthen the economy and other sectors.