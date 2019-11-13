Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not create any hurdle in the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not create any hurdle in the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership should neither politicize their leader's health nor make submission of an indemnity bond an issue of their ego, he said while talking to private news channels.

Praying for early recovery of the former prime minister, he said there was no precedent in the country's history of allowing a convicted person to go abroad for treatment. After taking all legal aspects into account, the Federal Cabinet took the decision in that regard, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a rich person and should not make the indemnity bond a political issue as it was only a legal requirement.

He had the right to challenge the decision in the court, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed his apprehension that Nawaz Sharif might not come back and that was why the government taking all precautions in accordance with the law.

Replying to a question, he said it was a good decision of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) to end the sit-in as continuing the protest was not in favor of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. As the JUI-F workers remained peaceful so no action was taken against them by the administration, he added.

He, however, added that the Maulana's announcement to block highways across the country was not an appropriate step. Due to his Azadi March, the Kashmir issue had gone of the limelight, he added.